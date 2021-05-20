The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 46,904 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $662,347.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12.

GPS stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

