The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00241964 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.