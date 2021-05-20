The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

