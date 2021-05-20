The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $3.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,557. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

