The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Children’s Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

