The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$91.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.02.

TSE BNS traded down C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,422. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$78.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$50.17 and a one year high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

