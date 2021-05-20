The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.64.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$79.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$50.17 and a 52 week high of C$80.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.