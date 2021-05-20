The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

