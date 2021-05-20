The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

