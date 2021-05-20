Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,850 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 31,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $52.24 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,625. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.