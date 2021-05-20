Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,113 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

