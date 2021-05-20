Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,091 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Insperity stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.