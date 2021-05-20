Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ASB stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

