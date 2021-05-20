Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -294.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.