Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,669 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

