Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 71,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

