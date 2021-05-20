Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 531,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after buying an additional 521,614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 51,490.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 181,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

