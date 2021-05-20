Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.41 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $162.28 and a 52-week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

