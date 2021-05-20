Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target upped by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,514.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,602.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,075.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

