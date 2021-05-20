Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $149,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

