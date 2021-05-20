Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

TME opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

