Telsey Advisory Group Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NYSE M opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

