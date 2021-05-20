Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 7,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 787,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

