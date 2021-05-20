Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of HQL opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

