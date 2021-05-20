Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of HQL opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.32.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.