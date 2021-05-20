TCW Group Inc. Sells 49,348 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,348 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 154,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

