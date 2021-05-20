TCW Group Inc. Sells 175,468 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,468 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $609,644.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,314,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,472 shares of company stock worth $12,975,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

ALVR stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.