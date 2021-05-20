TCW Group Inc. Purchases 2,718 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

