TCW Group Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

