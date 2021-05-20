TCW Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 254,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 59,112 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

