TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $29,365,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

