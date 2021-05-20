TCW Group Inc. Buys 10,823 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.