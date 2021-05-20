Taylor Schreiber Sells 6,139 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $161,332.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,600.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24.

STTK stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STTK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.