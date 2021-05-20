Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.70 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.

TARO traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,164. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

