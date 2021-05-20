Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.19. 176,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,179. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

