Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. Target has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $219.82.

Get Target alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.