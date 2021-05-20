Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.