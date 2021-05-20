Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 448.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,952 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

TRGP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

