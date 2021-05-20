Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

TTWO stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.