Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.75.

SNPS traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $237.36. 925,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,494. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average is $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

