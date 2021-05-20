Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,494. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

