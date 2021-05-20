Syncona’s (SYNC) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.74) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.74) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Syncona stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. Syncona has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

