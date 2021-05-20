S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.