S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SANW opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&W Seed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

