S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $95.28 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $132.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $78,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

