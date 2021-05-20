SVB Leerink Cuts Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target to $65.00

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Velocity Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCYE opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Velocity Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.