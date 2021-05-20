SVB Leerink Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $46.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

