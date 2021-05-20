SVB Leerink Boosts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $5.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

STSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

