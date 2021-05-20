SVB Leerink Boosts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $5.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.
STSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
