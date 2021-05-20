Susquehanna Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $450.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.11.

Baidu stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

