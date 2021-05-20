Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

