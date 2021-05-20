Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,538.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.